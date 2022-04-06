Fights in marriages lately triggered by debts from expensive weddings – Eastwood Anaba

Eastwood Anaba

Founder of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Reverend Eastwood Anaba has diagnosed the cause of major fights in marriages lately; revealing it is mostly caused by debt accrued during flamboyant weddings.

According to him, the youth believe marriage is more of a ceremony than a relationship that exists between the two parties.



He says more cash is spent on flashy and luxurious weddings only for the couple to start fighting whiles paying off their debt which could take them years.



Eastwood Anaba believes that one does not need cash to get married but rather a good relationship.



On people borrowing to organize their wedding, the Preacher indicated that nowhere in the bible did they mention the need to have a 24=karat gold ring and a wedding gown before the marriage takes place.



He, therefore, advised against people wasting so much cash and being indebted after their wedding ceremonies.

“Don’t wait for the money to marry. For some of you, the reason why you are wasting time marrying is that you are waiting for money. You don’t even understand marriage. Marriage is not the ring, it’s a relationship. So if you are going to marry and you don’t have money for 24 karat gold, go and look for copper that resembles gold.



There is no point in getting 24 gold and after that, you are owing 24 karats. The marriage is not the ring. Show me where in the bible do they say when you are going to marry you must have a gold ring, show me where in the Bible did they say when you’re going to marry you must cut a high cake, wear a wedding gown. There are a lot of things that are not imperative. The truth is that there are things I don’t know how to do. One of the things I can’t do is a wedding, I’ve never blessed a wedding,” he told his congregation.



Using himself as an example, the Preacher indicated that he Preached on the day of his wedding he preached in Church after which he delivered the sick before his marriage was blessed.



“That day I remember I preached myself and they had driven us from our meeting place and the church had scattered so we succeeded in gathering on that Sunday and I preached and after that, I laid hands on the sick and prayed for them then I put on my coat, my wife was also wearing a skirt suit and they called us forward and now prayed for us and blessed the marriage. In going to do a wedding you will owe a lot of money. How will you pay for that? It will cause upset and fights in marriages.”