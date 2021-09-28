Fiifi Buckman - The lawyer leading ‘fake’ pregnant woman’s legal team

Fiifi Buckman is the lead counsel for Josephine Mensah

•Fiifi Buckman is the lead counsel for Josephine Panyin Mensah

•Josephine Mensah has been charged with deceiving a public official and publication of false information



•The case been adjourned to October 14, 2021



Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman at the centre of the intriguing kidnapping story made her first appearance in court on Monday, September 27, 2021.



For allegedly faking her kidnap and leading officers of the Ghana Police Service on a wild goose chase, Josephine Mensah is being prosecuted on counts of publication of false news and deceiving public officials.



These charges have been slapped on Josephine Mensah after she allegedly confessed to plotting a kidnap to for fear of losing the attention of her husband after she had a miscarriage of a four-month old pregnancy.

Interestingly however, Josephine Mensah who supposedly confessed to faking the kidnap, pleaded not guilty to the charges slapped on her by the state.



As reported earlier by GhanaWeb, Josephine Mensah denied the charges which led to the granting of GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties by the Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court A.



Who are her lawyers



Earlier reports of the family of Josephine Mensah struggling to find a lawyer for her turned out to be false as five lawyers represented her in court on Monday.



Leading the team of legal practitioners is the lawyer Fiifi Buckman who is a popular face in the Sekondi-Takoradi area.

Lawyer Fiifi Buckman’s fame is based on his over a decade-old experience in the law profession as well as his political career as a member of the National Democratic Congress.



Lawyer Buckman as he is widely known as in Takoradi, contested the 2020 elections as the NDC Parliamentary candidate for Kwesimintsim. He however lost to Dr. Prince Armah of the New Patriotic Party.



Other members of her legal team include Joseph Nana Abakah, Samuel Agbotha and Kofi Kondua.







Below is a brief profile about him

Philip Fiifi Buckman was born on the February 28, 1973 to Madam Comfort Appiah and Mr. John Kojo Buckman (All deceased) at Kwesimintsim, a suburb in Takoradi of the Western Region with Gomoa Buduatta in the Central Region as his hometown.



He completed his ‘O Level’ at the Takoradi Secondary School in 1990 after primary school at Young Christian Preparatory School in the Western Region. He had his A Level’ at the Swedru Secondary School and completed in 1994.



From 1997-2000, Philip Fiifi Buckman had his bachelor of arts in Political Science and Linguistics at the University of Ghana where he also served as the Political Science Students Association’s General Secretary and the choir Director of the Methodist Presby Union (MPU).



Buckman had a bachelor in laws (LLB) at the University of Ghana from 2007-2009 and from 2009-2011 studied for his Barrister in Law at the Ghana School of Law.