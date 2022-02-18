File a civil case against journalists - Nana Akomea urges First Lady, Rebecca

Nana Akomea, former Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo to sue the host of the Citizen Show on Accra FM, Kwabena Bobie Ansah.

The host was a few days ago, arrested by the police and detained at the Nima Police Station where he spent the night.



In a brief statement on Friday, January 11, 2022, the Ghana Police Service said his arrest was in connection with an “alleged case of publication of false news and offensive conduct.”



Bobie Ansah accused the first lady of appropriating state lands to herself for the use of her private foundation.



“Do you know that Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira have appropriated for themselves the aviation lands?” As I speak to you today, there are Chinese nationals working on the aviation lands that were acquired by Kwame Nkrumah for the state for the expansion of the aviation sector for its growth. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has had the guts to apportion the state land to herself and is putting up a project in the name of her foundation – an NGO,” he alleged.

Nana Akomea contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' urged the First Lady to file a civil case against the journalist.



"...I'll be happy if Rebecca Akufo-Addo will ask her lawyers to file a civil case....I'll encourage her to find lawyers to pursue a civil case because it's a very serious allegation..." he stated.



Listen to him in the video below:



