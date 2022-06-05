Final Islamic prayers for late Aliu's widow held today

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
Final Islamic prayers (Adua) for Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama, the widow of the late Vice-President Alhaji Aliu Mahama, was held on Saturday, 4 June 2022.
The ceremony took place at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.
In attendance was President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and wife Rebecca; Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia and wife, Samira; former President John Agyekum Kufuor and some members of government.
The wife of the late Vice-President died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, 7 April 2022.
An Islamic funeral ceremony was held on Saturday, 9 April 2022, at the Independence Square in Accra for her.
The body was later airlifted to Tamale for burial.
She was 70.
