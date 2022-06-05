Final Islamic prayers for late Aliu's widow held today

The ceremony took place at the forecourt of the State House in Accra

Final Islamic prayers (Adua) for Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama, the widow of the late Vice-President Alhaji Aliu Mahama, was held on Saturday, 4 June 2022.

The ceremony took place at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.



In attendance was President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and wife Rebecca; Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia and wife, Samira; former President John Agyekum Kufuor and some members of government.



The wife of the late Vice-President died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, 7 April 2022.

An Islamic funeral ceremony was held on Saturday, 9 April 2022, at the Independence Square in Accra for her.



The body was later airlifted to Tamale for burial.



She was 70.