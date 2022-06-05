1
Menu
News

Final Islamic prayers for late Aliu's widow held today

Aliu's Funeral State House The ceremony took place at the forecourt of the State House in Accra

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Final Islamic prayers (Adua) for Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama, the widow of the late Vice-President Alhaji Aliu Mahama, was held on Saturday, 4 June 2022.

The ceremony took place at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

In attendance was President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and wife Rebecca; Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia and wife, Samira; former President John Agyekum Kufuor and some members of government.

The wife of the late Vice-President died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, 7 April 2022.

An Islamic funeral ceremony was held on Saturday, 9 April 2022, at the Independence Square in Accra for her.

The body was later airlifted to Tamale for burial.

She was 70.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor
Mohammed Salisu is ready to play for Black Stars - Kurt Okraku confirms after latest meeting
SUVs, Saloon cars, Briefcases: List of things banned by the AFRC under JJ Rawlings in 1979
No teacher trainee has impregnated 24 students, headmistress, 4 teachers – GES debunks report
How Ken Agyapong went from ‘exiting’ Parliament to entering NPP presidential race
National Security Ministry warns of likely terrorist activity in North East, Upper East regions
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears