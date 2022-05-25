Final Islamic prayers for late Aliu's widow to be held June 4

The late Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama

Final Islamic prayers (Adua) for Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama, the widow of the late Vice-President Alhaji Aliu Mahama, will be held on Saturday, 4 June 2022.

The ceremony will take place at the forecourt of the State House, Accra.



The wife of the late Vice-President died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, 7 April 2022.



An Islamic funeral ceremony was held on Saturday, 9 April 2022, at the Independence Square in Accra for her.

The body was later airlifted to Tamale for burial.



She was 70.