Final year Jarchie-Pramso student found dead with suspected wee in his pocket

File Photo

A 19-year-old student of the Jarchie-Pramso Senior High School in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region has been found dead after going missing for just a day as dry leaves suspected to be ‘Indian Hemp’ or wee were found in his pocket.

Osei Paul, a final-year General Arts student from Mamponteng is said to have gone missing for less than 24 hours before his demise.



Confirming the news to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng, Station Officer at the Jarchie Police Station, Chief Inspector Samuel Kra said a resident discovered half-naked body of the deceased in an uncompleted building at Pramso, few kilometres from the school’s campus on Wednesday October 6, 2021.



He added that family of the deceased later came to confirm the identity of the boy after he was sent to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for autopsy.



Chief Inspector Samuel Kra noted that an investigations have been launched into the matter, adding that police are yet to make any arrest.



A source at the school who unanimously spoke to OTEC News said the they detected that the deceased was missing on early Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021, when he (the deceased) was supposed to sit for the last paper of his final examination.

The source further added that, all frantic efforts by the school to find or reach him proved futile.



“We later heard that a dead body of a young man of the same age of our student was discovered by the police at Pramso and so we had to rush to the police station”



The source emphasized that, the school is yet to confirm the identity of the deceased to see if it indeed it marches that of their missing student “We are waiting for the family and police incharge of the case so that together with our house masters we can confirm wether or not the deceased is indeed our missing student”the source said.



Meanwhile the Chief of Pramso Nana Gyampotua II who deployed his subchiefs to the scene on the day the body was discovered said a substance suspected to be canibals was found on the body.



He called for comprehensive investigations into the situation and find out what the student were doing at the uncompleted building while his colleagues were in school learning.