Final year science student of OPASS lynched

A final year science student of Ofori Panin Senior High School (OPASS) in the Eastern region has been lynched in Koforidua by unknown assailants.

The 19-year-old student identified as Kelvin Bonzy alias Paa Kwasi was found by a passerby in a pool of blood battling for his life near Koforidua Technical University (KTU) with multiple knife wounds Wednesday evening.



He was rushed to St. Joseph Hospital but died Thursday dawn.



The victim who was preparing to write West Africa Secondary Schools Certificate Examination(WASSCE) next month has been described as a brilliant student by his former teacher.



According to his parents, they were hopeful he would have become a Medical Doctor.

A visit to the family house observed many residents and family friends troop to the house to sympathize with the family.



The family has rejected attempt to tag him a criminal.



They say Kelvin came home on exeat to attend sister’s wedding during the weekend.



Meanwhile, police have commenced investigation into the incident.