Final year students of Kaleo Sec. Tech. leave school over expulsion of colleagues

The students believe authorities treated them unfairly

Correspondence from the Upper West Region:

Reports reaching GhanaWeb indicate that final year students of the Kaleo Senior High Technical school students in the Nadawli-Kaleo district of the Upper West region have ran home in protest over the expulsion of their colleagues by school authorities.



The final year students numbering 47 were reportedly expelled, after demanding to join their Muslim counterparts who were allowed to go home to celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha festivity on July 20.



Sources at the school alleged that after the said students duly penned down their names on the request of the authorities, they were immediately informed they had been expelled from the school.



As a result, their remaining final year colleagues decided to also go home in protest of the expulsion on Monday, July 26, until the school rescinded their decision.



While giving school authorities a 12-noon ultimatum to change their mind or they (the students) take action, our sources at the school alleged the students on Monday, July 26, boycotted their breakfast and mock exams slated for that day and locked themselves up in their hostels to prevent authorities from getting access to them.

The protesting final year students therefore reportedly left the school after failing to get the expected response from the authorities.



They were said to have ignored attempts by the District and Regional Directors of education to speak to them in order to solve the issue when they were about leaving for home.



The source added that the protesting students before leaving the school, however, decided to inform the chief of the area about the development and promised to return to campus on Friday, July 30, 2021, should the school decide to revert their earlier decision of expelling their colleagues.



The school, during the just ended Muslim Eid-ul-Adha festivity had decided to give only Muslim students free exeat to go home for the celebrations, preventing the non-muslims from leaving campus.



But the now expelled students demanded to be allowed home to use the opportunity to buy themselves some provisions resulting in the expulsion.

It is however not clear whether the said expelled students will be allowed to sit for their impending final examination.



When the Upper West correspondent of Ghanaweb reached out to the headmistress of the school for her response, Madam Kanmwaa Bella Cynthia declined to comment on the issue but referred the reporter to her superiors who she claimed also witnessed the incident.



However efforts to talk to the District and Regional Directors for their response were unsuccessful.