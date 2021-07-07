Finance Minister Presents US$28 million car loan agreement to Parliament

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has submitted to Parliament for approval a loan agreement of US$28 million pending consideration by the Finance Committee.

This is for the purchase of 275 vehicles for members of the 8th Parliament.



Parliament has also approved a US$200 million World Bank loan to buy COVID-19 vaccines.



The amount which was approved on Tuesday, July 6 will also be used to cater for other activities to strengthen the health system.

A report by the Finance Committee indicated that out of the US$200 million, UA$137.15million will be spent specifically on vaccine procurement.



Portions of the report read “The committee was informed that each dose of the vaccine is estimated to cost US$10.55.”



The report added that, “this financing would provide improved access to affordable and equitable COVID-19 vaccines, strengthen the system for effective deployment as well as enhance preparedness and response to the Ghana COVID-19 strategic preparedness and response programme.”