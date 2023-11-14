Finance Ministry secures €50 million locally for La General Hospital reconstruction

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Minister of Health

Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has revealed that the Finance Ministry has successfully secured €50 million in local funding for the reconstruction of La General Hospital.

The hospital, demolished in 2020 due to structural defects, is set to undergo reconstruction, although work has yet to commence.



During a parliamentary briefing on Tuesday, Agyemang-Manu informed members that the Finance Ministry had identified a local alternative funding source for the project. He explained, “At the 37th session of the cabinet, the president directed the Ministers of Trade and Industry, Health and Finance to find alternative sources of funding to recommence the project. Through the efforts of the three-man committee, the Minister of Finance has now identified funds locally to continue the project with the same simple work scope but a reviewed price of 50 million Euro.”



Agyemang-Manu assured that processes were underway to facilitate payment to the contractor, and construction work would commence promptly. However, the Minority in Parliament criticized the lack of clear timelines for the project's resumption.



Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee, dismissed the Health Minister’s assurances, labeling them as deceptive due to a history of unmet promises.

In response, Agyemang-Manu defended the government, stating, “We don’t intend to deceive anybody, we pulled down the building with good intentions...but I’m very sure that we will work to give La the hospital that La deserves.”



