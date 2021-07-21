Finance minister to brief parliament on president's foreign travels today

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will today, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, brief parliament about the cost of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent trips to Europe and South Africa.

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had been demanding the presence of the Minister after he filed an urgent question on the matter several weeks ago.



He had accused the Minister of escaping accountability.



The Minister will finally respond to the question today.

The MP reacting to this said he was hopeful the Minister would be truthful to the House when he appears.



“I hope that the Finance Minister will be candid, transparent, and unimpeachably sincere with the House after the rigmarole,” Mr. Ablakwa said in Parliament last week.



Meanwhile, the Minister is also expected to respond to a question by the MP for Dormaa East, Paul Twum-Barimah, on the air travel cost of all charter flights of former President John Mahama between the periods of 2013 to 2016.