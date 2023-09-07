Financial constraint a factor for Alan’s withdrawal from Flagbearership race – Political Analyst

Alan Kyerematen has announced his withdrawal from the ongoing NPP flagbearer race

A Political Analyst, Clement Adu Acheampong believes that financial constraint is one factor that pushed flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alan Kyerematen, to withdraw from the race.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry who came third in the party’s August 26 special delegates conference stated that one of the reasons he was withdrawing from the contest include the intimidation of his agents.



He added that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular aspirant.



But commenting on the issue on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Wednesday, political analyst, Clement Adu Acheampong said the reason given by Alan Kyeremanten cannot be the driving force for his withdrawal.

“If you look at the current establishment nobody can contest the fact that Dr. Bawumia is politically resourced than Alan Kyerematen. If you look at the just ended super delegates conference which involved a few people, we are told that the monetary influence for people to vote in a certain direction was huge and there was little Alan could do to challenge Dr. Bawumia. The main Flagbearership race involves over 100,000 delegates. Financially I believe that Alan will not be that financially resourced to challenge Bawumia in that contest.



“The reasons he gave for his withdrawal are an excuse for his supporters to understand his decision and sympathize with him. He needed to give a reason for pulling out and he could not have told them that he foresees defeat starring him in the face reason why he backed out of the race. As it stands now, I don’t think Alan Kyerematen can win the election to be NPP’s Flagbearer for 2024 election.”



Clement Adu Acheampong added: “It could also be a strategy for him to pull out to create a vacuum so that he could be considered for the Vice-Presidential position. Maybe there have been some discussions behind the scenes that we are not aware of. Two people have been pensioned to possibly be Dr. Bawumia’s runninhg mate. The Minister of Energy, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum. If Alan comes into the fray, it will be difficult for one to be easily considered. The final decision on who among the three should be selected will remain with Dr. Bawumia and the party’s National Council.”