Financial constraints affecting Ghana Aids Commission’s awareness creation on HIV/AIDS prevention

File photo

The Programmes Manager of the National AIDS/STI Control Programme, Dr. Stephen Ayisi Addo, has reiterated the need to prioritise and disseminate data on HIV/AIDS.

He said achieving epidemic control would be a mirage if the target population is not regularly updated.



Speaking at the launch of the National HIV/AIDS Research Conference, NHARCON 2023, in Accra, Dr. Ayisi Addo said 23,495 positive cases and 932 deaths were recorded in the first half of this year.



He added that the Bono Region continues to lead the prevalence rate.

Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, has admitted that awareness creation of HIV/AIDS, has gone down, attributing it to the lack of funds. He said the Commission is working to mobilise resources to engage more young people in the education drive.



Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of NHARCON, Dr. Atuahene said vigorous campaign will help more people to get tested and get them to access treatment.