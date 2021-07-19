Financing NDC commendable but your presence home during election also important - George Opare Addo to NDC members abroad

NDC National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo

The National Youth Organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo, popularly known as Pablo has admonished NDC youth in the diaspora to return home and help the party win power in 2024.

The politician made the call during a Youth Forum organized by the NDC Youth Wing-USA over the weekend at the Residence Inn Marriott Hotel in Atlanta.



The forum organized in conjunction with the Tertiary Education Students Network (TEIN) of the NDC, sought to create a platform for the youth and students in the diaspora to engage and deliberate on how they can contribute their quota to the party in subsequent elections.



According to Mr. Opare Addo, financing the party from the diaspora is good and worthwhile but they must also be on the grounds to help motivate people to vote for the NDC. He commended them for their financial contributions to the party over the years.



“I know you contribute money towards the elections but the truth is, your presence is needed on the grounds. Even manning a polling station or supporting party agents with food, water drinks etc is motivating enough.”



He also noted that those working in the diaspora can seek permission or take their annual leave for a month to enable them to join in election-related operations till December 7.

He added that, “We play politics of association. So in our local communities when they find out that Opare Addo is NDC and the community respects me, there are many people out there who would not like the NDC but just by virtue of Opare Addo being there as an NDC person, they’ll want to associate with your party and do your bidding. So your presence alone at the poling station may give us a number of votes.”



On his part, Youth Organizer of the NDC Youth Wing-USA, Emmanuel Issah Abudu, assured the Mr Opare Addo of their preparedness to support the party both financially and with their presence.



Mr Abudu also used the time to express gratitude to the National Youth Organizer for honoring the invitation even at such a short notice. He revealed that in the coming days, the NDC Youth Wing-USA will unveil plans and activities to mobilize all NDC students and young people in the US for the cause of the party.



The forum attracted participants from all across the USA including students and other people sympathetic to the cause of the NDC.



Present at the event was also the Chairman of the NDC Atlanta Branch, Alhaji Abdulai Musah, Eastern Regional NDC Youth Organizer, Okai Mintah, NDC Atlanta Youth Organizer, Comrade Godfred Amponsah among others.