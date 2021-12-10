Find ways to change narrative about black people - Akufo-Addo urges African descents

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed the need for people of African descent around the world to constantly interact to address contemporary issues affecting black people.

He urged the “global African family” to dialogue to find ways to change the narrative about black people and enhance the dignity of the black race.



President Akufo-Addo said this when the President of the US National Bar Association, Carlos Moore, called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.



The US National Bar Association President is in the country with a delegation to be part of the Beyond the Return festival and to explore investment opportunities on the continent.



President Akufo-Addo, who extended an invitation to people of African descent to visit the country this month to be part of the Beyond the Return Festival, stressed the need for black people to work together to address contemporary challenges facing them.



“We need to build a bridge across the Atlantic to allow us to address the problem affecting black people in the 21st century,” he said.

Mr Moore, on his part, said he and his delegation heard President Akufo-Addo’s message inviting them to return home for the Beyond the Return.



“I believe that not only our past is intertwined but also our future is intertwined,” he said, adding that “we are very committed to the continent of Africa and Ghana in particular.”



The Beyond the Return campaign is a follow-up to the Year of Return in 2019, which commemorated the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first recorded enslaved Africans in Jamestown, Virginia in 1619.



The festival attracted people of African descent from across the world to enjoy Ghanaian life and explore investment opportunities in the country.