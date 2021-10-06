Findings in Ejura Committee Report are dishonest, NDC says

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer

The National Democratic Congress, NDC has described as “bogus”, the report of the 3-Member Committee that probed the Ejura shootings, adding that it strongly supports the family of the late Kaaka in rejecting the report.

The party said it is appalled by the unsuccessful attempt by the Committee to shield the perpetrators of the heinous crime from liability and punishment.



The National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi said the report cannot be accepted by Ghanaians who expect nothing short of the truth.



Mr. Gyamfi said given the fact that the Justice Koomson Committee had no conclusive evidence on who killed Kaaka, it is the NDC’s view that the Committee should have stated their conclusion to the matter and left it to the Police to resolve the murder issue.

Mr Gyamfi said there is no credible nor verified evidence the Committee relied on and therefore wonders how it came to the conclusion it did.



Touching on the punishment recommended by the Committee for the Officers involved in the crime, Mr. Gyamfi said the Committee should have recommended a clear and specific punishment for those involved.



“The NDC is of the view that the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah together with the 4TH Infantry Battalion Commander and General Officer, Commanding the Central Command, Kumasi must be dismissed from their positions,’’ NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi stated.