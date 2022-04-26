Findings of US report on Human Right Practices in Ghana worrying – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stated that he is very worried about the 2021 report on Human Right Practices in Ghana released by the US State Department.



The Member of Parliament (MP), in a tweet shared on April 26, 2022, said that every Ghanaian should be concerned because the report paints a very grim picture of the country.



The report says that some of the major human right issues in Ghana includes reliable reports of "arbitrary or unlawful killings by the government or its agents; cases of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment by the government or on behalf of the government; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary arrest or detention; and serious restrictions on free expression and media, including violence and threats of violence against journalists.



"The latest Country Reports on Human Rights Practices released by the United States Department of State a few days ago (April 12, 2022) on Ghana and some 197 other countries contain rather depressing and grim findings about our nation which must be of great worry to all Ghanaians," the tweet by the MP read.

The MP also shared excerpts of the report, which said that the judiciary in Ghana, which is supposed to be independent, is sometimes unlawfully influenced.



The report said that the judiciary is subject to corruption, adding that "judicial officials reportedly accepted bribes to expedite or postpone cases, "lose" records, or issue favourable rulings for the payer of the bribe."



On the 2020 election, the report said that although the election was generally credible, some observers raised concerns about the governing party misusing state resources and unequal access to state-owned media.



