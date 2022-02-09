Fine imposed on Maxam Ghana not to intimidate mining firms - Mireku Duker

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, George Mireku Duker

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, George Mireku Duker has stressed that sanctions and fine imposed on Maxam Ghana Limited over the Explosion at Appiate is not meant to cripple or intimidate firms in the extractive industry.



He maintained that the action is to ensure that all the relevant laws and regulations governing the Sector are adhered to and ensure that incident like the Appiatse explosion is avoided.



The Deputy Minister explained that government is mindful of the implications of such sanctions on mining companies but assured that “all actions are intended for the good of the industry and for them to operate safely”.



Mireku Duker was addressing the Media Wednesday, February 9, 2022 after he led a delegation from the Ministry and the Minerals commission on a day’s working visit to the operation site of Maxam Ghana Company Limited in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

The Deputy Minister and his entourage were taking through a presentation of the company’s operations, safety protocols and contribution to the community by the Plant Manager.



The Minerals Commission had earlier issued a prohibition notice on Maxam Ghana Company Limited for it to halt operations at its production site in Tarkwa.



The Deputy Minister’s visit was to ascertain if the new measures instituted by the company meet the regulatory standards precedent for their resumption.



After a comprehensive tour of the production site by him and his delegation, Hon Mireku Duker expressed satisfaction with progress made by the company.



He,however, noticed some challenges which he promised to bring to the attention of the sector Minister.