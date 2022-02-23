Fire Adwoa Safo – NPP Communicator to Prez Akufo-Addo

Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Communication Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana K, has urged President Akufo-Addo to immediately strip Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya Sarah Adwoa Safo of her position as Gender Minister.

According to him, the actions of Adwoa Safo prove she is not ready to work for the overall interest of the party and is simply pursuing her selfish interest, “an action which is hurting the party and constituents.”



“The party has taken a decision to give her the duty as Minister and aside from that the entire NPP fraternity has also celebrated her election as MP. Aside from that the people of Dome Kwabenya have also voted for her to represent them in Parliament but what are we seeing? She’s been absent from Parliament and her duties for almost a year,” he told Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



Looking at the issues, Nana K argues if Adwoa Safo is not ready to work for the government she should be let go rather than hold the party to ransom.



“If she say she is not ready to work I will tell her plainly that she is not bigger than the Gender Ministry. President Akuffo-Addo has kept long on her issue. She should be fired by the President is she can’t do her work. There are better people who can manage the Ministry than her so why are we still letting this stand,” he queried.

The Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has come under heavy criticism over her continuous absence in Parliament.



Earlier, there had been reports that she was using her seat as a bargaining chip to frustrate government business



New Juaben South MP, Michael Okyere Baafi, attested to this by stating that “all the problems government is facing are attributable to Adwoa Safo. Clearly, her intention and posture show that she wants to sabotage NPP”.



Following this, Managing News Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson has called on the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party to take a conclusive decision on Mrs Adwoa Safo.