Fire Service averts disaster as Akwatia gas filling station catches fire

Photo of the scene of the fire | Credit - Daily Guide Newspaper Online

A potentially deadly situation was averted in the Eastern Regional town of Akwatia when a gas filling station caught fire.

It took the timely intervention of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service to put out the blaze and to allay fears of residents.



A Daily Guide newspaper report said the incident happened on Friday, January 21, 2022, adding that at the time of filing the report, it was unclear what led to the cause of the fire.



Aside the intervention of Fire Service personnel, the report also noted that the fire happened at a time the gas tanks were empty.



A local reporter who confirmed the incident to DGN Online explained that the fire started in the place where they pump the gas but the timely intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service rushed to the scene on time to prevent the fire from spreading, the report read in part.



The reporter added that there has been a return to normalcy in the area after residents were assured of safety.

The incident comes a day after a massive explosion claimed lives and destroyed properties in Apiate, a town near Bogoso in the Western Region.



The accident is said to have been caused when a motorbike rammed into a truck transporting mining explosives.



A multi-institutional team is on the ground responding to the situation while the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led a government delegation to the place on Friday.



Earlier in the same day, Police confirmed that another explosion had occurred in the Ashanti Regional town of Kaase.



"Today January 21, 2022, at about 3:00 pm a fuel tanker that was discharging fuel to some tricycles at Kaase caught fire. A few people are believed to have sustained some injuries," the statement read in part.