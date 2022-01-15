Fire Service bust gang recruiting personnel at Lapaz hotel

Officials of GNFS interacting with some of the recruits

10 scammers were busted by GNFS officials

About a hundred prospective recruits gathered at a total in Lapaz



The operation was between the officials of GNFS and GPS



The Intelligence Unit of the Ghana National Fire Service, GNFS, together with the Ghana Police Service, GPS, have arrested a gang of fraudsters purporting to recruit the unsuspecting public into the GNFS.



In a video published on the official Facebook page of GNFS, some prospective applicants, about a hundred in number, gathered at Day and Night Hotel at Abeka Lapaz, a suburb of Accra, going through what was supposed to be a recruitment process in the early hours of Friday, January 14, 2022.



Some of the applicants told the Fire Service Officials that they have paid money to the tune of GHC7,000 or more to the fraudsters.



“I don’t know why they are all running,” a young lady was heard in the video telling the Fire Service officials.

When asked what she was doing at the place, she explained that she was at the said premises to wait for her uncle.



“Please I came here to wait for my uncle and a certain Police Officer came here and he was asking me why I was here…and I don’t know why they are running…,” the lady narrated.



Ten members of the gang were later arrested and taken to the Police Headquarters for further interrogation.



Watch the video below:



