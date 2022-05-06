Fire Service entreats society to value their work

Truck of the GNFS | File photo

Source: GNA

The Ghana National Fire Service has called on the media to intensify education on the roles of the service in saving lives and property.

Western Regional Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO1) Frederick Ohemeng, argued that personnel of the service had sacrificed and deserved the maximum support of the public.



He made the call at the celebration of the fourth International Fire Fighters Day held at the Regional Command at Fijai near Sekondi.



As part of the event, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO)11 Reverend Andzie Quaicoo and ADO11 Musah Alhassan, led the personnel to pray for the Chief Fire Officer, fire fighters who had lost their lives and Ghana Household Manufacturing Company (GHUMCO) fire fighters who fell victims in gas explosion in Takoradi a few years back.



ACFO Ohemeng led other officers to lay memorial coins at the cenotaph in remembrance of the gallant fighters.



He urged the media to highlight the immeasurable contributions of the personnel in appreciation for their support and values.



Condemning the several mob attacks on fire fighters, he stressed that they must be eschewed, stressing, "it would only take education, awareness creation and knowledge in the public sphere to end it.”

He recalled that fire men in the Region had equally fought in explosions and fire outbreaks including that of GHUMCO in Takoradi, Appiatse in the Prestea- Huni Valley Municipality and Asemase in the Shama District.



"In this part of the world, our work seemed to be less recognised with attacks and even destruction of our property, but we shall never be discouraged as greater love has no one than this: that we lay our lives of such people in times of distress,” the Fire Commander added.



He added: “we don't deserve hooting, insults and other abuses, but rather social support, respect and above all recognition for the important roles we play in society".



He said, the Command would continue to dedicate their lives to communities in diverse ways to be able to achieve the overriding objective of saving lives and properties.



The international Fire Fighters Day, originally celebrated on January 4, each year, was switched to May 4, to fall in line with Saint Florian, the patriot saint of firefighters of the then Roman Empire, who also lost his life in the line of duty in 300AD.



The day was inspired by the sacrifices of five gallant fire fighters in Victoria in Australia who tragically died while fighting a bush fire in December 2,1988.