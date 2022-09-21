Fire Service investigates Asuyeboah fire that killed mother and her two children

GNFS believes that the fire might have started from a pile of mattresses parked in the living room

Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has begun investigations into the fire outbreak that claimed three lives at Asuyeboah North near Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region.

Although the immediate cause of the fire is yet to be established, a preliminary probe by the GNFS has revealed that the fire might have started from a pile of mattresses parked in the living room of the deceased.



The Public Relations Officer for GNFS in the Ashanti Region DOII Peter Addai in an interview with OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng said they are yet to conclude the investigations and will soon come out with their findings.



“At the moment, I can tell you that officers are on the ground doing their investigations. We were called early Monday morning to quench the fire and we did our best to douse off the inferno.



"Investigators are back to investigate what exactly caused the fire,” He told OTEC news.

A mother and her two children died in their home in Asuoyeboah, Ashanti region, on Monday, September 19, 2022, as a result of a domestic fire.



The incident also left one person injured.



Felicia, 48, and her two children, Obed Owusu, 11, and Charitable Owusu, 9, did not survive the wrath of the fire despite residents’ best efforts to save them.



Their bodies have since been deposited at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital pending investigation by security officials.