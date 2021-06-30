Fire Service investigates fire outbreak at Zenith University

It is unclear what started the fire according to reports

Source: GNA

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak, which destroyed some property at the Zenith University College in the early hours of Wednesday, June 30.

The school authorities said they are baffled by the outbreak, which completely destroyed offices, a store, two recreational centers, and stationery.



Divisional Officer II, Mr. Ellis Okoe Robinson, the GNFS Head of Public Relations, who briefed the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said the GNFS received a distress call at 02:08 hours and arrived at the scene five minutes later to fight the fire.

"We were able to bring the fire under control around 0420hrs and it was completely extinguished at 0526 hours without casualties," he stated.



"For now, it is unclear what started the fire was but citizens should be assured that our investigations will unravel the facts," he added.