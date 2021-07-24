Fire command investigates cause of fire Abuakwa Dedease school

A fire razed six classroom blocks and and office at the school

Correspondence from Ashanti region

The Nkawie district fire command has begun an investigation into the circumstances that led to an outbreak of fire that destroyed a school at Abuakwa Dadease.



Students and teachers of the St. Lisbert International School were left stranded after a fire razed down their six (6) classroom block and an office on Friday.



The sad incident that occurred at Dadease, a suburb of Abuakwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti left many in a shock.



D.O.3 James Akowuah, the Nkwawie Fire Commander in an interaction with GhanaWeb said, the cause of the outbreak is still yet known.



The Fire Command explained, his men rushed to the scene immediately after they received a distress call on the news, but unfortunately, six (6) out of the twenty-four (24) classrooms plus one office in the school were razed by fire when they arrived.



He, therefore, admonished management at the various institutions to at least provide fire extinguishers in the various offices to help prevent any fire outbreak.

Meanwhile, some boarding students of the school who earlier spoke to GhanaWeb said the fire started around 5 am on Friday and all efforts by the students and their staff to douse the fire were futile.



“Earlier, we saw our lines went off so we thought the credit on our prepaid meter had finished. We, therefore, did not pay attention to it until we later discovered some flames coming out of the assistant housemaster’s room," they emphasized.











