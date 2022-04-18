Fire destroys 13 residential apartments in Kumasi

13 apartments were destroyed

Fire has destroyed 13 apartments and personal belongings of residents of Bouho in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.

According to some residents, the fire started around 12:00 hours on Saturday Night, spread widely, and razed 13 apartments in the neighbourhood.



A victim said he was asleep when the incident happened, but managed to escape unhurt.



Residents blamed the incident on the Electricity Company Of Ghana (ECG) citing a lack of repairs and maintenance of their Poles.



Although no casualties were recorded, most of the affected persons are currently settling with friends and relatives.

The landlord for one of the apartments, Mr. Kofi Darko said he was asleep when the incident happened.



“We have reported several times to the ECG but nothing has happened,” he lamented.



Mr. Kofi Darko appealed for urgent support from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO)