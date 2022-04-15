0
Menu
News

Fire destroys 16-bedroom house at Sunyani-Baakoniaba as fire engine fails

1.21456521 45 occupants have been rendered homeless

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Fire has razed to the ground a 16-bedroom house and rendered 45 occupants homeless at Baakoniaba, a Sunyani suburb.

The fire, which started around 1035 hours Wednesday, destroyed property and personal belongings running to millions of Ghana cedis.

No casualty was reported and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said it was working to ascertain the cause.

Linus Dapilah, a victim, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the fire started from a locked wooden kitchen which contained liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders attached to the house.

Divisional Officer Grade III (DOIII) Ignatius N-Noekor, the Bono Regional Fire Operations Officer, who led the team, said the fire tender developed a pump failure when the team arrived.

“We tried calling the Abesim and Nsoatre fire stations for assistance, but the fire had already burnt the entire house,” he stated.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why I travelled abroad, came back to do politics - Assin North MP speaks
The 3 lawyers Gloria Lamptey hired to take East Legon mansion, other properties for her
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case
Becca's husband reacts to gym video
Hudson Odoi jams to Daddy Lumba's 'Aben wo ha' as reports of Ghana switch heighten
Police officer in gun battle with suspected robbers at gas station; one shot
'Patient detention' room uncovered at St. Joseph Hospital - Report
Ghana have turned us into training horses - Nigerians slam Super Eagles over Mexico friendly
Nigerians unhappy with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after he explained Yuroba name
Related Articles: