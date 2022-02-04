Fire destroys 200-hectare rice farm at Agege

Investigations ongoing to ascertain cause of fire

Source: GNA

Fire outbreak has caused extensive destruction to 200 hectares of rice farm at Agege, a farming community in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono East Region.

Mr. Tikuni Alhassan, the Assemblyman for Tahiru Akura Electoral, and the farm’s owner told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) personnel of the fire service had begun investigation to ascertain the cause of the outbreak, which happened on Wednesday, January 2, 2022.



He said in the last crop season, he harvested more than 300 bags of rice from the farm and appealed for government’s support for re-planting.



Mr. Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, and other key staff of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) had since visited the area to assess the impact of the outbreak and encouraged the victim to continue with the commercial farm work.



He described the outbreak as “unfortunate” at the time the RCC was working hard to make the region a hub for commercial rice production in the country.

Mr. Adu-Gyan assured the government would provide support for the restoration of the farm, and advised the people to handle naked fires carefully in their farms to avert outbreaks.



He expressed concern about the activities of nomadic Fulani herdsmen, charcoal burners, and group hunters and therefore warned fire setters would be prosecuted if arrested.



Mr. Adu-Gyan also advised farmers in the area to construct fire belts around their farms, remained vigilant, and report firesetters to security services and assembly members for their arrest and prosecution.