Fire destroys 66 ECG Wooden Poles in four districts

Source: GNA

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has lost about 66 electricity poles through induced fires within 62 days in four ECG Districts of Juapong, Afienya, Tema –North, and Nungua, due to activities of some unscrupulous people in those catchment areas.

“Between December 1st, 2021 and January 31st, 2022, fire destroyed our



ECG Poles - a total of 19 were lost in Juapong; 23 in Afienya; 16 in Tema-North; and eight in the Nungua District," Ms. Sakyiwaa Mensah, ECG Tema Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) has said.



Ms. Mensah, who was speaking at the Ghana News Agency Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform expressed concern about the behaviour of some Ghanaians who burn substances close to ECG Poles which most often results in the destruction of the poles.



She said the replacement of the wooden poles cost the company huge sums of money, which otherwise would have been channeled into other initiatives.

Ms. Mensah said the loss of one electricity wooden pole could affect a lot of people in a community as many people were connected to a pole, and therefore, called for community watchdogs to help protect ECG installations, including the wooden poles, which serve as transmission lines. “If it is destroyed we cannot transmit power to the residents.”



Ms. Mensah also explained that any unscheduled interruption in power



supplies affect both industrial and domestic customers negatively, “in view of this, we must all police ECG properties within our communities at all times.



“ECG urgently needs the public to serve as a watchdog to help prevent recalcitrant individuals from destroying the company’s properties, we must all be vigilant at all times and if in doubt challenge persons found around ECG installation."