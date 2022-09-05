Fire destroys Dadiesoaba Nursing and Midwifery Training school hostels

Dadiesoaba Nursing and Midwifery Training School

Fire has burnt down the Dadiesoaba Nursing and Midwifery Training School in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region.

Several students have been left stranded after they lost all of their belongings.



The incident is reported to have happened at about 3 PM on September 4, but the fire service personnel responded to the emergency at about 11 PM, Mynewsgh.com reports



Even though there were no casualties, the Principal of the school, Madam Martelina Teni Kwose, said alternative accommodations had been put in place for affected students.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.



Below is a video showing how the incident happened:



