Fire destroys building at Makola

Frantic efforts to douse the fire

A building at Makola near the White Chapel in the Greater Accra Region has been destroyed in the late hours of Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

The Ghana National Fire Service confirmed the incident via their official Facebook page.



It said six (6) fire engines including a TL and Water Tanker were sent to the scene to contain the fire situation and added that accessibility to the affected shops was a challenge due to hardcore burglar proofing.



“Electricity power supply in the area has been isolated to enhance rigorous firefighting and prevent possible risk of electrocution of Firefighters.

“Items on fire include highly combustible cosmetic products. No casualty recorded yet.”



The GNFS said firefighters in a little over an hour have successfully been able to extinguish the raging fire which gutted some cosmetic shops at Makola.



The service said investigation is underway to find the origin and cause of the fire.