0
Menu
News

Fire destroys building at Makola

Fire Destroys Building At Makola.png Frantic efforts to douse the fire

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

A building at Makola near the White Chapel in the Greater Accra Region has been destroyed in the late hours of Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

The Ghana National Fire Service confirmed the incident via their official Facebook page.

It said six (6) fire engines including a TL and Water Tanker were sent to the scene to contain the fire situation and added that accessibility to the affected shops was a challenge due to hardcore burglar proofing.

“Electricity power supply in the area has been isolated to enhance rigorous firefighting and prevent possible risk of electrocution of Firefighters.

“Items on fire include highly combustible cosmetic products. No casualty recorded yet.”

The GNFS said firefighters in a little over an hour have successfully been able to extinguish the raging fire which gutted some cosmetic shops at Makola.

The service said investigation is underway to find the origin and cause of the fire.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
Akufo-Addo 'storms' Manhyia to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCEs
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Related Articles: