Fire destroys parts of Railways Quarters in Accra

• Fire has destroyed portions of the Railways Quarters

• The fire is reported to have started at dawn



• This is the second major fire in the area in the last three days



A number of squatters at the Railways Quarters area behind the Accra Breweries Limited and the Graphic Communications Company Limited in Accra have been affected by a fire outbreak in the area.



Reports say that the fire started at 1:00 am today, Sunday, July 4, 2021, although the immediate cause of the fire remains unknown.



However, some of the victims say they suspect the inferno was an act of arson, reports Citinewsroom.com.



“We just saw the fire burning from the corner of my friend’s house. We don’t know where the fire started from, but we suspect arson. All our belongings have been destroyed,” an eyewitness said.

The report stated that some of the squatters who were able to salvage their belongings have asked for refuge on the street, just around the area where the incident happened.



“I was sleeping when I was called that there was a fire outbreak behind my site. I don’t know what caused the fire, but people are saying it was due to the preparation of white bentonite clay [Ayilo] in the enclave,” one of the victims told the portal.



Another explained that, “Some of us heard loud voices that the enclave is on fire. It was around 2.00 am. My sister has lost all of her property.”



Meanwhile, personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service were still working to bring the blaze under control at the time this report was published.



It will be recalled that only this past Friday, July 2, 2021, there was a fire at the Railways Police Station, destroying several properties at the station.



It had to take the intervention of the head potters (kayayei) and some other traders around to mobilize to put out the fire after the Fire Service took forever to get there.

When they did, the people hooted at them, refusing to allow the fire tender access into the premises from where the fire happened.



The cause of that fire too was unknown.







