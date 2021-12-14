Fire destroys shops at Agbogba

The fire began around 3 AM and ravaged the shops and stores completely

Residents of Agbogba Cemetery Junction are searching through the debris to salvage what they can after a Tuesday dawn fire swept through at least twelve shops and stores there.

For many of the residents, where to lay their head tonight would be a challenge since all their belongings and structures have been destroyed.



The fire which began around 3 AM, ravaged the shops and stores completely, TV3’s Komla Adom reported.



Fire officials have been able to douse the inferno but smoke is still billowing from some of the remnants, he added

Beatrice Yeboah, one of the victims said “I have lost all my belongings to the fire.



"I don’t have a place to sleep unless God intervenes.”



