Fire destroys shops, properties at Tema timber market

Fire has gutted and destroyed several shops and properties at Tema Timber market industrial area.
The fire which started around 12 pm, today, Wednesday, 6 April 2022, spread to different parts of the market.
Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are on the scene to help bring the fire under control.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
