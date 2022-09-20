0
Menu
News

Fire destroys shops, vehicles in Asafo

Social Fire Update File photo

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fire has engulfed shops and vehicles at Asafo within the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly of the Ashanti Region.

According to citinewsroom.com an eyewitness, the incident started around 11: 30am on Tuesday morning.

“It started after some petroleum products spilt over and spread onto some vehicles that were being worked on and caught fire,” citinewsroom stated.

Eyewitnesses say six shops, three ford buses and one Opel salon car, including other valuables, have been burnt as a result of the fire.

NYA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
September 21 declared public holiday
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000