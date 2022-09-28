1
Fire engine involved in an accident at Dormaa

Wed, 28 Sep 2022

A Dormaa Pierce Fire engine has been involved in a road crash while responding to an accident on the main Dormaa-Berekum road on September 27.

The fire engine is said to have somersaulted and landed on its roof.

Six people in the riding crew were injured and responding to treatment at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital.

In a statement by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the immediate cause of the accident is not yet known.

