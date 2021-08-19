Fire festival 'extinguished' in Damongo over potential chaos

The fire festival is a major annual event for the people of Damongo

The Municipal Security Committee of the West Gonja Municipal Assembly has banned the celebration of this year’s fire festival in Damongo and its environs.

Speaking at an urgent meeting held at the office of the Savanna Regional Minister on Tuesday, 17 August 2021, the Municipal Security Committee (MUSEC) attributed the ban to the feuding factions in the Damongo chieftaincy dispute.



MUSEC said it found it necessary to ban the celebration of the festival in the entire area since the signals picked by the committee portend chaos.

The Fire festival was scheduled to take place tonight, Wednesday, 18 August 2021.



Meanwhile, people from all walks of life are trooping into Larabanga to witness the annual Quranic recitation, which always precedes the Fire festival.