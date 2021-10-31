Fire guts Accra Timber market again

• Timber market destroyed by fire for the second time in 2021

• Several properties destroyed in Timber market fire



• Fire service yet to respond to Timber market fire incident



A raging fire swept through the Timber Market in Accra on Sunday, October 31, 2021.



Although the cause of the fire is not yet known, it has been reported that several properties belonging to traders have been destroyed.



Properties including shops, wooden structures and many more have been razed by the fire.

According to eyewitnesses, nine fire engines, bigger than the ones at Makola fire station, were used to salvage the situation.



Per reports, the fire started at about 1 pm and lasted for three hours.



Meanwhile, the Fire Service is currently conducting investigations and is yet to issue a public statement on the development.



Watch the video below



