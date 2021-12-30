1
Fire guts Achimota Mall, shoppers injured

Thu, 30 Dec 2021 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Fire has gutted portions of the Achimota retail mall causing injury to some shoppers, Starr News has learnt.

It is unclear was triggered the Thursday afternoon fire.

Starr News sources say officials of NADMO have responded to an emergency call and arrived on the scene of the fire.

Both Staff and shoppers were immediately evacuated from the facility when the fire was spotted.

