Fire guts cargo terminal at Ashtown

The ravaging fire occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022

Fire has gutted portions of a cargo terminal at Ashtown in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti destroying about 15 coffins.

The ravaging fire which occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022, also burnt other valuables amounting to thousands of cedis.



OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng, said firemen responded promptly to the emergency call and ensured that the fire did not spread to adjoining buildings.



A worker at the terminal Mr. Abdullahi narrated the incident to OTEC News: "Our Cargo Cars load goods from Kumasi to Bolga and other parts of the three northern regions, so we were packing our goods as usual until we suddenly heard a blast in one of our containers."



"A thick smoke followed the blast almost immediately; we rushed to the scene and saw a fire burning so we called fire officials to help."



Items lost include refrigerators, plastic containers, several boxes of matches, tricycles, canned foods, and coffins among others amounting to hundreds of Ghana cedis," he said.

As of the time of this report, fire service officials were still dousing the inferno.


























