Fire guts church, mechanic shop, chop bar in Awoshie-Mangoase

Witness says firemen delayed because they thought it was an April fools’ prank
Fire started at a mechanic shop and spread to other facilities
Firemen got to the scene of the outbreak after 45 minutes
A church, mechanic shop, and a chop bar in Awoshie Mangoase in Accra have been gutted down by a fire outbreak.
The fire outbreak started at the mechanic shop around 5:15 am on Friday, April 1, 2022, and spread to the church and the chop bar, which are behind the mechanic shop, citinewsroom.com reports.
Personnel of Ghana Fire Service got to the scene about 45 minutes after the outbreak had started and brought the fire under control in 20 minutes.
The head pastor of the affected church, Remoulding Destiny House Chapel, Bishop Edward Tetteh, said that members of the community started fighting the fire with water as their waited on the firemen.
According to the report, an eyewitness, Prince Welbeck, said that the fire service personnel delayed because they thought it was an April fools’ prank.
Watch video of the fire outbreak below:
A fitting shop at Mangoase, Awoshie is on fire. pic.twitter.com/tXFtsIicFD— Creative Ofori ???????????????????? (@Creativeofori_) April 1, 2022
