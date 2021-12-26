Fire guts rooms in Suhum; tenant wee smokers suspected

Six rooms were affected by the fire

Six rooms in Suhum in the Eastern Region was affected by a fire incident on Friday, December 24.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but some tenants suspect wee smokers who live in in nearby rooms.



But for the intervention of filling station attendants and response from the Ghana National Fire Service, the nearby Total Filling Station would have caught fire as well.



“I dispatched my guys and fire extinguisher to douse the smoke to ensure the fire doesn’t spread to us while we switched off all our appliances to protect the station,” a supervisor at the station said.



Tenants who lost their belongings had to spend the night with neighbours.

“I was called that fire has burnt my belongings, and I had to rush here, I have lost everything,” one victim said.



“What I am wearing is all I have left.”



Another tenant alleged, “The wee smokers caused this fire, the smoke we inhale, sometimes get us drunk, even ladies join them here to smoke always. It’s a terrible situation, now our belongings are gone.”



The Ghana National Fire Service has already cautioned residents to be cautious of naked fire in the Christmas festivity and with the onset of Harmattan.