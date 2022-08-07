1
Menu
News

Fire guts rubber manufacturing factory and church building at Kronom

Kronom Fire Fire razed down four houses at Kronom

Sun, 7 Aug 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

Fire has razed down four houses including a rubber manufacturing factory at Kronom-Kyerease in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

One of the houses destroyed by the inferno is a church building which was near the factory.

The house where the fire reportedly began, according to reports was an eight-bedroom house that has been turned into a rubber manufacturing factory in that residential area and has been operating for years.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the afternoon of Saturday, August 6, 2022

OTEC News', Kwame Agyenim Boateng reported that the landlords and residents could not salvage any property from the inferno.

The fire according to eyewitnesses was soo strong that four fire tenders were not enough to douse the fire after over three hours of trying to quench it.

“I was attending church service when I received a call that our house was on fire, and I had to rush here. I have lost everything". A witness told OTEC News.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established but some tenants pointed fingers at the activities of the rubber factory to be the main source of the fire

Source: otecfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii attacked by alleged assassins
Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii attacked by alleged assassins
Bawumia's school classmates confirm his Methodist Boys Brigade membership as a child
Women in academia who have been appointed to top positions in the last two years
Violent scenes at UG as angry feuding factions clash
S&P downgrades Ghana's credit rating from B- to CCC+ - Report
Why make Ghana Card the only means of identification? - Afari Gyan
Former Presidential Staffer slams Akufo-Addo
I’m amazed by the kindness of Ghanaians – William Haun
Social media users call out Pastor Azuka over unusual practices at his church
Related Articles: