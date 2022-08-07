Fire guts rubber manufacturing factory and church building at Kronom

Fire razed down four houses at Kronom

Fire has razed down four houses including a rubber manufacturing factory at Kronom-Kyerease in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

One of the houses destroyed by the inferno is a church building which was near the factory.



The house where the fire reportedly began, according to reports was an eight-bedroom house that has been turned into a rubber manufacturing factory in that residential area and has been operating for years.



The unfortunate incident occurred in the afternoon of Saturday, August 6, 2022



OTEC News', Kwame Agyenim Boateng reported that the landlords and residents could not salvage any property from the inferno.

The fire according to eyewitnesses was soo strong that four fire tenders were not enough to douse the fire after over three hours of trying to quench it.



“I was attending church service when I received a call that our house was on fire, and I had to rush here. I have lost everything". A witness told OTEC News.



The cause of the fire is yet to be established but some tenants pointed fingers at the activities of the rubber factory to be the main source of the fire