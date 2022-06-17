0
Menu
News

Fire guts shoe factory at Atonsu Agogo

Gas Tanker Explosion In Nigeria No casualties were recorded

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A gas tank has caught fire at the premises of a shoe factory close to the Lobab International School at Atonsu Agogo in the Kumasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on Friday, 17 June 2022, and caused thick acrid smoke in the area.

Students of the Lobab International School, residents close to the scene of the incident, and users of the shoe factory had to be evacuated while Firefighters worked to prevent the gas tank from exploding.

The fire has since been brought under control.

No casualties were recorded.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
NDC MP for Jomoro confirms she holds Ivorian citizenship - Report
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t