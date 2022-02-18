Fire guts storey-building at Osu

The razed down building at Osu

A storey-building has been razed by fire at Osu.

The fire which started around 3am took the National Fire Service about four hours to douse.



There were no casualties. The residents say they tried to fight the fire without success.



When the Fire Service Officers were called, it took them close to an hour before arriving at the scene.



Briefing GBC News, the Assembly member for the Ringway Electoral Area, Erasmus Zxerton said he suspects the fire was caused by an electrical fault. Vanessa Adjei has filed this report.



It was a devastating sight when the GBC NEWS team arrived at scene. About 16 rooms had been burnt to ashes.

The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korley, Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, who was at scene commiserated with the victims and donated some items.



A victim, Maxwell Asare narrated how he was able to escape from the fire.



Other victims including a woman who collapsed upon seeing the fire said it was difficult quenching the fire due to lack or less water in the fire tender.



The Assembly Member for Ringway Area, Erasmus Zxerton, who helped in the distribution of items to the victims said he has appealed to a number of people to support the victims.



He disclosed that the Assembly and NADMO are collaborating to give the displaced a place to stay until the place is brought back to normal.