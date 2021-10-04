Fire officer dies rescuing people from well at Gomoa Obuasi

File photo of a well

A fire officer with the Agona Swedru Fire Service in the Central Region has died while attempting to save three persons who were drowning in a well at Gomoa Obuasi.

The officer has been identified as Assistant Station Officer Joseph Aidoo.



Witnesses say the three persons who were working on the well mistakenly fell inside prompting community members to call the fire service for support on Friday.



One of the fire officers in an attempt to save the lives of the three persons trapped in the water got drowned in the process and died.



The three persons were later removed from the well and are receiving treatment at the Agona Swedru Hospital.

Meanwhile, the deceased has been deposited to Agona Swedru Hospital mortuary for preservation.



The case has also been reported to the Agona Swedru Police Station for investigation.



