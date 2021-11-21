Fire officer who drowned while rescuing people from a well laid to rest

The late

A fire officer drowned whilst trying to save the lives of some others

He was buried on Saturday



His daughter’s school will be funded by the service’ scholarship



Fire officer, ADOII Joseph Aidoo, who lost his life during a rescue mission in the Central Region has been laid to rest.



The officer who was with the Agona Swedru Fire Service drowned in an attempt to rescue three persons who fell inside a well while working at Gomoa Obuasi.



According to citinewsroom.com, the final funeral rites of the 35-year-old were performed at Ntranoa in Elmina on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

DO3 Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service who read a tribute on behalf of the institution described him as a committed and dedicated man whose demise will create a vacuum.



“It is extremely difficult for us to accept the fact that you are no more with us. And words cannot describe the state of pain and sorrow we find ourselves in. Indeed, we have lost a competent, experienced and gallant officer who was very committed and dedicated to duty. Your sudden demise has created an irreplaceable vacuum at the Swedru fire command,” he said.



Joanah Effianah, wife of the late officer touted his qualities as a family man.



“You were such a loving husband. Although we had our ups and downs, you were always there for us. You were generous and a wonderful father to our daughter…



"He was selfless and did everything possible to make us happy, including his family and mine, until his sudden death. I have lost a great and lovely husband. I cannot forget the love and peace of mind you gave me and your daughter,” she read.





Widow of the deceased officer



Meanwhile, the service has established a scholarship scheme to take care of the daughter of the late fire officer and other personnel who fall in the line of duty. This was announced by Council Chair for GNFS, Anyimadu Antwi.



The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, also called on security personnel to call for reinforcement in overwhelming situations.



The late Joseph Baidoo who died as an Assistant Station Officer was promoted posthumously to the rank of Assistant Divisional Officer Grade II.