Fire officers in critical condition after falling off Kasoa flyover

The remains of the crashed car

Two officers of the Ghana National Fire Service are in critical condition after their involvement in a crash at Kasoa, Central Region, on Monday, June 4, 2022.

According to information reaching Angelonline.com.gh, the incident occurred on the Kasoa flyover, when the driver of an unregistered Hyundai saloon car lost control leading to their somersault and falling to the ground.



The occurrence of the incident has been attributed to alleged drunk driving.

“They were returning from Accra heading towards Winneba apparently drunk, when the driver lost control and the car somersaulted and fell to the ground,” Angel News’ reporter, Opanyin Darko narrated.



The victims of the crash have been conveyed to Kasoa Polyclinic where they are currently receiving medical attention.