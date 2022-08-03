Fire officers ready to serve despite numerous challenges

File Photo: A fire tender of the Ghana National Fire Service

Source: GNA

Mr. Rexford Nortey Agblazo, the Divisional Officer of District Fire Office three of the Ghana National Fire Office, says fire officers are committed to providing efficient services but lack of fuel is hampering their efforts.

He said officers were faced with a myriad of challenges that included a lack of staff bungalows, a lack of fuel for fire tenders, and a lack of vehicles for sensitization programmes, particularly during the harmattan period.



Mr Agblazo was speaking during a meeting of the Birim North Association of Chiefs (BNAC) with the District's National Fire Service and Ambulance Service at New Abirem.



He said the office occupied by the fire fighters had become a death trap and urged the Birim North District Assembly and traditional authorities to assist them.



He also appealed to the public to be patient when there was a fire outbreak because it was not their intention to delay their service delivery, blaming it on the challenges the Service was encountering.

He recommended that homes, malls, and stores had fire extinguishers to help combat fire outbreaks during difficult times, and promised to continuously educate the public on efficient ways of dealing with fire outbreaks.



He further warned the public against providing false information to fire officers.



Obrempong Kwesi Amoh Kyeretwie I, Chief of Abirem and President of the Birim North Association of Chiefs, asked the government to assist the Birim North District's security services to enable them to provide improved security to the population.