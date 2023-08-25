Fire outbreak cases have consistenly been low month after month – GNFS

Ghana National Fire Service logo

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), says the number of fires documented towards the end of July was comparatively low.

According to the Service, the number of reported outbreaks has been decreasing month after month since January.



However, the number of cases registered climbed by 46 between June and July.



ACFO 1 Timothy Affum, the GNFS’s Public Relations Officer, revealed that at the end of July, we registered 3,819 fire incidents.



“When compared to last year, we documented over 4,010 cases, thus we can say that the cases have decreased.



The Daily Graphic’s report that this year’s cases had increased over last year was inaccurate.

The Chief Fire Officer informed them that the number of recorded instances has continuously decreased since January. However, the number of cases climbed by 46 between June and July. As a result, it cannot be asserted that this year’s case was more than last year’s.”



He was speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM’s Nyankonton Mu Nsem.



He revealed that domestic fires accounted for 38+ percent of all fire outbreaks.



He stated that this has been the situation every year.



Then there are commercial fires, including market facilities.

He also mentioned that institutional fires were a serious issue.



He said that more than 60% of all documented fire cases were avoidable and that the GNFS will continue to increase public education to prevent epidemics.



Another problem he observed was the high number of outbreaks in slums.



He disclosed that the GNFS is working with opinion leaders to increase public education and awareness in these regions.



He boasted about the success of this initiative.